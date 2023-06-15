705,721 Shares in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Bought by American Trust

American Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 705,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,770,000. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up about 4.0% of American Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 291.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITOT opened at $96.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $77.44 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.44.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

