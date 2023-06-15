iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust decreased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 729,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,633 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of American Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. American Trust owned approximately 0.30% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $53,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYG. Savior LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 405.8% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 926.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

HYG stock opened at $74.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.60 and a 200-day moving average of $74.75. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.40 and a 12-month high of $79.32.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

