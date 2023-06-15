BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Sold by Brick & Kyle Associates

Brick & Kyle Associates lowered its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,945 shares during the quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,372,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,386,000 after acquiring an additional 489,892 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,333,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after acquiring an additional 273,482 shares in the last quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,951,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,605,000 after acquiring an additional 171,930 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1,405.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 157,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 147,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 13.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 75,623 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $9.84.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.0562 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.