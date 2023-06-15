Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Acquires New Stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 352,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 24,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 246,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 154,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 10,707 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $46,709.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $46,709.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Durant purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $91,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,284.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jackson Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of JXN stock opened at $29.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average is $37.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $49.60.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of ($749.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 10.88%.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Stories

