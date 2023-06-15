Brick & Kyle Associates Has $353,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Brick & Kyle Associates trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTM. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 116,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,455,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 19,595 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA RTM opened at $158.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.72. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $140.23 and a 12 month high of $185.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.