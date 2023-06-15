Brick & Kyle Associates Sells 27,945 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Brick & Kyle Associates decreased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,800 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 27,945 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 92,669 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 44,192 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,956,502 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,828,000 after acquiring an additional 82,563 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.0% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 55,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,454,613 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,544,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 237,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,695.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,464,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,874,679.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $98,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,695.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.59. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.