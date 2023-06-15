GSB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Down 0.1 %

GIS stock opened at $80.65 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

