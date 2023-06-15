Brick & Kyle Associates Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brick & Kyle Associates decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $196.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.