Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 16,563 Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.80 on Thursday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $18.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.1682 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

