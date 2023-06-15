Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Invests $1.38 Million in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWL. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter valued at $90,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock opened at $104.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.69. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52 week low of $82.54 and a 52 week high of $105.18.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

