Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 4,442 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $460,136,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,828,000 after buying an additional 4,884,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,880,000 after buying an additional 1,438,196 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,446,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,329,000 after buying an additional 1,365,359 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $54.51 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average of $54.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.