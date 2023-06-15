Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 37,519 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE EPD opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $27.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

