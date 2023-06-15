Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,000. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for 2.2% of Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XLG. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 876,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,961,000 after acquiring an additional 76,666 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 294,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,798,000 after acquiring an additional 43,282 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,748,000 after acquiring an additional 24,936 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period.

Shares of XLG stock opened at $345.30 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $260.46 and a 1 year high of $345.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

