Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 3,487 Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTH opened at $122.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.79. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $136.24. The company has a market capitalization of $184.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

