Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of FDLO stock opened at $49.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.70 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.28. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $49.36.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

