Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 143,148 First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 143,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 373,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 122,241 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 636,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,686,000 after buying an additional 75,175 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 73,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 35,119 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 17,008 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $15.95 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $18.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Further Reading

