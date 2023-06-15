Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 4,340 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 1.0% of Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 30.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $340.42 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $286.62 and a one year high of $348.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $335.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.21.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

