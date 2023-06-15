Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 170,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,000. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 74,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 12,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 31,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FALN opened at $25.09 on Thursday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $26.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.92.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1119 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

