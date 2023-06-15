Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF comprises 1.2% of Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XSVM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 584,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,089,000 after acquiring an additional 294,749 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,288,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,929,000 after buying an additional 207,733 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 220,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after buying an additional 179,262 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 318,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after buying an additional 76,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,334,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XSVM opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $52.71.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

