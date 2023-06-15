GSB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,773 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $99,250,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,205,000 after purchasing an additional 440,953 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $158.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.96. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

