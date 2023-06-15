GSB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $239,384,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 105.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,896,000 after buying an additional 368,252 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 20,771.1% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 311,567 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.25.

NYSE:GPC opened at $158.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.95 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.77.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

