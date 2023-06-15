GSB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,274,000 after buying an additional 816,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,929,391,000 after buying an additional 319,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,271,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,625,000 after buying an additional 223,509 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Accenture by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,528,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,992 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $322.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.00.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN opened at $315.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.25. The stock has a market cap of $199.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $322.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

