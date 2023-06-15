GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Purchased by III Capital Management

III Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the quarter. III Capital Management’s holdings in GoPro were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in GoPro by 352.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GoPro by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in GoPro by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 7,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $34,129.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 407,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,374.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoPro in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered GoPro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of GPRO opened at $4.15 on Thursday. GoPro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $6.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.14.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $174.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.41 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. Equities research analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

