Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLTB. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000.

NYSEARCA:FLTB opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average of $48.35. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $49.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

