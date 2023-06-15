GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $2 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,831 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 116,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 28,201 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 72,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $75.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.89. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $77.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1952 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

