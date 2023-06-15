iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,559 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,916,000. American Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 144,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 101,044 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 976,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,717,000 after purchasing an additional 41,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWA opened at $22.81 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $25.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.10.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.