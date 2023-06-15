Talbot Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $425.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

