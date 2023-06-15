Talbot Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,426,000 after buying an additional 564,500 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth $57,921,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth $35,347,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Workiva by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 825,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,281,000 after purchasing an additional 243,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Workiva by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,733,000 after purchasing an additional 227,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $332,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,971,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $332,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,971,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $351,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workiva Stock Down 1.3 %

WK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

WK opened at $101.53 on Thursday. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $104.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -45.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.05). Workiva had a negative return on equity of 4,861.53% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $150.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.42 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Workiva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

See Also

