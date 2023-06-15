ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) is AIGH Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 358,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 43,700 shares during the quarter. ANI Pharmaceuticals accounts for 4.7% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,221 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,628 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $49.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.57 million, a PE ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 1.02. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $52.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANIP. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

