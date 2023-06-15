Talbot Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 43,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,680,000. Chubb comprises approximately 2.0% of Talbot Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chubb Price Performance

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CB opened at $188.81 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

