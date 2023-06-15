Talbot Financial LLC Makes New $5.58 Million Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,584,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $692.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $103.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $665.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $691.14.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.03%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.92.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

