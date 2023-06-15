AIGH Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP)

AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) by 143.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,801,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062,333 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 1.82% of RVL Pharmaceuticals worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RVLP. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,143,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RVL Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.34. RVL Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.99.

RVL Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RVLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 152.21% and a negative return on equity of 111.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts predict that RVL Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RVLP. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

