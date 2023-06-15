Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,978,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,385 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Linde were worth $645,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.47.

Insider Activity

Linde Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,151 shares of company stock valued at $23,127,288 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $374.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $363.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.69. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $376.45. The company has a market capitalization of $183.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.