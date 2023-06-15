Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.22 Billion Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,794,620 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.51% of PayPal worth $1,220,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 323.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 94,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $63.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.95 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.97.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

