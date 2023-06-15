Talbot Financial LLC Invests $11.09 Million in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Talbot Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,000. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 2.3% of Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 156,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,754,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,102,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,852 shares during the period. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,935,026 shares of company stock valued at $647,273,318 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.2 %

GS stock opened at $338.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a market cap of $112.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $330.27 and a 200-day moving average of $343.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.76 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.57 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

