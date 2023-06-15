Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,519,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,525,968 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.68% of Copart worth $1,066,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Copart by 1,003.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of Copart by 2,263.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $86.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.96 and a 200 day moving average of $72.02. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $89.79. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,100 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,209 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPRT. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

