AIGH Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,405,859 CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,405,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,449,000. CTI BioPharma accounts for approximately 2.8% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 564.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 148,725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CTI BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $385,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,599,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,810,000 after acquiring an additional 228,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTI BioPharma Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CTI BioPharma stock opened at $9.07 on Thursday. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

CTIC has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. SVB Securities lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

CTI BioPharma Profile

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.