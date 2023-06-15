Talbot Financial LLC Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 53,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $92.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.