1,000,000 Shares in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Acquired by AIGH Capital Management LLC

AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,790,000. Aspen Aerogels makes up approximately 3.9% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.44% of Aspen Aerogels as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 204.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $7.61 on Thursday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.10.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

