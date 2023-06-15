Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Stake Raised by AIGH Capital Management LLC

AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,830,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916,972 shares during the period. Theratechnologies makes up approximately 1.1% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 4.03% of Theratechnologies worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 33.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Theratechnologies from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of THTX stock opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. Theratechnologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.77.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.91 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

