Talbot Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,880,000. Starbucks makes up about 1.6% of Talbot Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Starbucks by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 38,335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,063,425 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $105,492,000 after purchasing an additional 20,443 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Starbucks by 398.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,424 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $100.66 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.35 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.63.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 68.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

