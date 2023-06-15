Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $667.65 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,557,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,751 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.52% of Deere & Company worth $667,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 56,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 71,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Performance

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company stock opened at $399.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $375.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $117.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

