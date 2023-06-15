Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,489,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 679,114 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 6.07% of EPAM Systems worth $1,143,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 900.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 84.3% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPAM. Morgan Stanley cut EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $310.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.50.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of EPAM opened at $222.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.99 and a 12 month high of $462.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 8.88%. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

