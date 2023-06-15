IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,240,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,020 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 0.6% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.91% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $1,322,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.86.

In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $466.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $515.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $476.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.80.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

