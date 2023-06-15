Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,131,000 after buying an additional 47,730 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Duke Energy by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 805,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,923,000 after buying an additional 24,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock opened at $90.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.38.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.