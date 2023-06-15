GSB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after buying an additional 197,327,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,906,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,745,000 after buying an additional 1,123,280 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 430.5% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,433,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,093,000 after buying an additional 1,974,824 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,769,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,794,000 after buying an additional 33,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,430,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,085,000 after buying an additional 25,115 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ stock opened at $46.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.52. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

