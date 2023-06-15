GSB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 415 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,991,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,637,000 after purchasing an additional 357,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,604,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,269,000 after purchasing an additional 208,300 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,484,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,066 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after acquiring an additional 460,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,677,000 after acquiring an additional 248,297 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VGK opened at $62.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $44.99 and a twelve month high of $63.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.03.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

