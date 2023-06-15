Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 393,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,708,000. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF makes up about 5.2% of Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 557,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 119,603 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 152,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 37,854 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 93,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,546,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 40.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares during the period.

Shares of HNDL stock opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.99. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.1178 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

