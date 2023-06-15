III Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

III Capital Management decreased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. III Capital Management’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,181 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after acquiring an additional 958,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO stock opened at $50.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $69.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 5.14%.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $3,312,069.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,054.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

