15,000 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Purchased by III Capital Management

III Capital Management purchased a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 75,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 74,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI stock opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.80.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.08.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

